Robert N. Fried Purchases 10,000 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.90 on Monday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. Research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

