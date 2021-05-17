Robert N. Fried Purchases 10,000 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.90 on Monday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.49.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. Research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
CDXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
