WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.99

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $918,770. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

