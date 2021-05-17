NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

