Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,320.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 31,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

