Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $301.17 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

