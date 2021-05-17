Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,958.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,339.00 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

