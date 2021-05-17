Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.23

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 35782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 669,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,045,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

