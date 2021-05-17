Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.54 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after buying an additional 198,909 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

