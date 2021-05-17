LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $167.64

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.64, but opened at $186.02. LendingTree shares last traded at $186.77, with a volume of 434 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 4.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

