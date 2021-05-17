Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.90

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -930.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

