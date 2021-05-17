5,825 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $157.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.