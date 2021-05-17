BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 40,868 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,868 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.30% of Oshkosh worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $135.03. 2,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $136.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

