CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $41,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,664. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

