Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

KWEB traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $68.60. 13,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,585. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.

