Rentberry (BERRY) Price Down 31% Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $387,265.32 and approximately $441.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BERRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.