Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $8,160,157 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

