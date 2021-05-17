Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,530 ($33.05).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 160 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Insiders have bought a total of 963 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,270 in the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,502 ($32.69). The stock had a trading volume of 266,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,946. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,448.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,304.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

