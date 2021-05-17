GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $6,125.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.54 or 0.00638145 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.35 or 1.00180970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00051543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00186950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009020 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

