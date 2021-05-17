Bitcoinus Trading 57.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $10,426.52 and approximately $6,539.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.35 or 1.00180970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00186950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004627 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

