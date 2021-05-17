iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $127.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

