Palladium Partners LLC Has $43.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $43,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $108.66 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

