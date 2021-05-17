Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Raised by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,182,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $214.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.