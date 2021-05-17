Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$694.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.43. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

