Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $109,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $530.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.50 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

