GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,413,484 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30,727.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $88,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $2,276,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.88 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

