Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Price Target at $28.31

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,126,476 shares of company stock valued at $74,570,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,627,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

