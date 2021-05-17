Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,474 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $125,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.74. 9,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,735. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

