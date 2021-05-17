Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Decreased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.53. 12,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,333. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

