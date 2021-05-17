Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC):

5/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $468.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $468.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/19/2021 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $384.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions, which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $10.20 on Monday, reaching $316.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,250. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Paycom Software Inc alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.