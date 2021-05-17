Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.71. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Romeo Power shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 4,580 shares trading hands.

RMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $62,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

