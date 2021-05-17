Comparing AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44% AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Ajax and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75 AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $183.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.36%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $64.92 million 4.38 $34.71 million $1.51 8.19 AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 11.90 $785.97 million $9.34 21.22

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Great Ajax on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

