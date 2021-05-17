Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

