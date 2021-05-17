Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $141.28 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 5620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.