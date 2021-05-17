Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Atlantic Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Atlantic Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

