Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Research analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCMLY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holcim currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Holcim has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

