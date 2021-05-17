AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE:APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

