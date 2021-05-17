Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $213.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00110390 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.96 or 0.00853638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002441 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,579,354,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,287,886,849 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.