UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,817. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

