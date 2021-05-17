Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

