Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Tilray stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,539,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.