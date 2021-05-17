Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.84. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,508. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

