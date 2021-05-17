International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.14. 19,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,541. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

