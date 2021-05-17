Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.