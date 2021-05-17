Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $234.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

