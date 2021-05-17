Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $246.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.