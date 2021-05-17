Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.08 ($20.10).

DIC stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting €13.94 ($16.40). The company had a trading volume of 41,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.88 and a 200 day moving average of €13.89. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a fifty-two week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

