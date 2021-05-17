ATB Capital Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.15

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$1.15 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.98.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.89. The company had a trading volume of 701,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,643. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

