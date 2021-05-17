Royal Bank of Canada Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $87.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $52.90 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,127,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

