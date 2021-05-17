iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

