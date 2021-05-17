Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

